Republicans split on contesting Electoral College count

WASHINGTON, DC (NEXSTAR) — An inner party battle is brewing among Republicans ahead of Wednesday’s vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential election win.

One side is increasing its pressure on lawmakers to challenge the results, while the other is warning the effort will jeopardize the nation’s democratic values. Some are even still keeping their vote close to the chest.

However, a general consensus among the GOP is clear: President Donald Trump will continue to be a force within the party once he’s out of the White House.

“In my district, they want me to fight for the president,” said Rep. Barry Moore, R-AL.

Moore and other newly sworn-in Republicans don’t dispute their own election results but plan to contest President Trump’s loss on the same ballot.

“This is not about theatrics,” Moore said. “This is about the future of the republic.”

Moore joins a growing list of GOP lawmakers, about 100 House members and a dozen senators, who think election fraud occurred in key battleground states. Recounts, failed court cases and the president’s own Justice Department have said otherwise.

“It’s not just about Donald Trump,” Moore said. “It’s about every election the next generation is going to see come across the ballot box. We have to make sure it’s fair and free.”

But other President Trump loyalists are pushing back on these efforts.

“Objecting to certified electoral votes won’t give him a second term,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-AR, said in a statement. “It will only embolden those Democrats who want to erode further our system of constitutional government.”

Meanwhile, fellow Arkansan, Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-AR, isn’t saying which way he will vote.

“I’m looking at the history and the situation,” Westerman said. “Right now, it’s kind of a fluid situation. I’ll make my decision on Wednesday when we have more facts and data out there.”

Westerman notes Democrats raised objections to Electoral College returns following Republican victories in 2001, 2005 and 2017.

“It’s a constitutional right that members of Congress have,” he said.