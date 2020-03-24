Next round of coronavirus relief stalls again in Senate

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After a contentious morning of debate Monday, the Senate once again could not advance the next round of coronavirus relief.

The nearly $2 trillion stimulus bill requires 60 votes to move forward, more votes than the number of Republicans in the Senate. However, only one Democrat broke with his party, Sen. Doug Jones, D-AL. The final vote was 49-46.

“Do you know what the American people are thinking right now, Mr. President? They’re thinking that this country was founded by geniuses, but it’s being run by a bunch of idiots,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-LA. “We have spent hours and hours and hours negotiating these provisions with our Democratic friends. This is not a slush fund.”

The relief package includes assistance for the airline industry and other major corporations, something Sen. Roger Wicker, R-MS, has been pushing.

“It pains me to hear this described by my Democratic friends as a bailout,” Wicker said. “That’s what would happen if we were just going to hand over cash.”

Wicker said the companies must pay back the money, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, wants more oversight.

“If this federal government is making a loan to someone, to a big company, we ought to know it and know it immediately,” Schumer said.

Another sticking point for Senate Democrats is setting aside enough money to fund unemployment benefits. However, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-TN, said those costs go down by helping companies large and small stay in businesses.

“They could keep working. That’s for the employees,” Alexander said. “Every day we wait, they don’t get paid.”

The negotiations continue on what could be the largest emergency funding legislation in American history.

While the Senate was voting, Speaker Pelosi introduced the House Democrats’ plan for this next round of coronavirus relief.