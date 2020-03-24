1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Next round of coronavirus relief stalls again in Senate

Washington D.C. Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After a contentious morning of debate Monday, the Senate once again could not advance the next round of coronavirus relief.

The nearly $2 trillion stimulus bill requires 60 votes to move forward, more votes than the number of Republicans in the Senate. However, only one Democrat broke with his party, Sen. Doug Jones, D-AL. The final vote was 49-46.

“Do you know what the American people are thinking right now, Mr. President? They’re thinking that this country was founded by geniuses, but it’s being run by a bunch of idiots,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-LA. “We have spent hours and hours and hours negotiating these provisions with our Democratic friends. This is not a slush fund.”

The relief package includes assistance for the airline industry and other major corporations, something Sen. Roger Wicker, R-MS, has been pushing.

“It pains me to hear this described by my Democratic friends as a bailout,” Wicker said. “That’s what would happen if we were just going to hand over cash.”

Wicker said the companies must pay back the money, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, wants more oversight.

“If this federal government is making a loan to someone, to a big company, we ought to know it and know it immediately,” Schumer said.

Another sticking point for Senate Democrats is setting aside enough money to fund unemployment benefits. However, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-TN, said those costs go down by helping companies large and small stay in businesses.

“They could keep working. That’s for the employees,” Alexander said. “Every day we wait, they don’t get paid.”

The negotiations continue on what could be the largest emergency funding legislation in American history.

While the Senate was voting, Speaker Pelosi introduced the House Democrats’ plan for this next round of coronavirus relief.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories