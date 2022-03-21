WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — It’s the start of a long week for the Senate Judiciary Committee and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as she vies for the open Supreme Court seat.

“I am humbled and honored to be here,” Jackson said,

During day one of the confirmation hearing, Democrats, like Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) highlighted the significance of her nomination.

“With your presence here today, you are writing a new page in the history of America,” Leahy said.

“You, judge, are opening a door that’s long been shut to so many,” Klobuchar said,

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said welcoming an African American woman on the court is long overdue.

“This day is a giant leap into the present for our country and for the court,” Blumenthal said.

Republicans, like Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) outlined what he wants out of a Supreme Court nominee.

“The most important thing that I look for is a nominees view of the law, judicial philosophy and view on the role of a judge in our constitutional system,” Grassley said.

Despite Jackson’s education and experience, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said that is no longer enough.

“It is no longer the case that Supreme Court confirmation hearings are merely about qualifications,” Cruz said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) promises he and his colleagues will not attack Jackson’s character.

“None of us are going to do that to you. And if any of us does that to you, all hell will break out,” Graham said.

Republicans touched on their initial thoughts on Jackson, saying she is soft on crime and they want to hear her response in the coming days.