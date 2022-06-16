WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Jan. 6 committee laid out evidence Thursday showing former President Donald Trump turned to illegal measures to try to remain president.

Trump and his lawyer, John Eastman, came up with a plan to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject the presidential election results.

“He latched on to a completely nonsensical and undemocratic theory that one man, his own vice president, could determine the outcome of the election,” said State Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.).

Republican lawyers testified that Pence told Trump that the constitution didn’t give him the authority to overturn the election.

“There’s just no way that they would put in the hands of one person the authority to determine who was going to be president,” said Greg Jacob, the former council of Vice President Pence.

Still, on Jan. 6, Trump called Pence directly to push him further, in private and in public. The Vice President’s lawyers say despite his public silence, he always refused to do Trump’s bidding.

“Vice President Pence understood that his oath of office was more important than his loyalty to Donald Trump,” said State Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

Witnesses said even after rioters came within 40 feet of Pence, which is when he was taken to a secure location, Trump’s lawyer again asked him to reject the election results.

The Jan. 6 committee says next it wants to talk to Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about her involvement in trying to overturn the election results.