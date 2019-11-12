Democrats push for plan to prevent resurgence of ISIS

Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  93
Closings
1st Baptist-Joelton Preschool/MDOut Academy for Academic Excellence Agathos Classical School Austin Peay St. University Benton County Schools Benton Hall Academy Cannon County Schools Cheatham County Schools Christ Presbyterian Academy Christ the King School Christian Community School Christian County Schools City Road Child Development Center Clarksville Academy Clarksville Christian School Clarksville Montgomery,CO Coffee County Schools Crievewood UMC Child Care Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy DeKalb County Schools Dickson County Schools Father Ryan High School Fentress County Schools Franklin County Schools Friends Life Friendship Christian School Generation Changers Academy Giles County Schools Glen Leven Day School Goodpasture Grundy County Schools Henry County Schools Hickman County Schools Holy Rosary Academy Houston County Schools Humphreys County Schools Image Maker Beauty Institute Immaculate Conception School Jackson County Schools Kindercare - Spring Hill Lancaster Christian Academy Lawrence County Schools Lebanon Special School District Liberty Collegiate Academy Lighthouse Christian School Little Treasures Child Care Logan County Schools Macon Christian Academy Macon County Schools Metro Action Head Start Mini Rockstars Miss Patsy's Preschool Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville Academy of Computer Sciences Nashville Adult Literacy Program Nashville Prep Nashville State Com. College-Clarksville NEW BEGINNINGS ACADEMY Nossi College of Art Overbrook School Overton County Schools Pickett County Schools Pope John Paul II High School Priest Lake Christian Academy Providence Christian Academy Putnam County Schools Queen City College RePublic High School Restoring Hope Christian Academy Robertson County Schools Russellville Independent Schools Rutherford County Schools Smith County Schools St. Edward St. Joseph School Stewart County Schools Sumner Academy Sumner County Schools The King's Daughters Day Child Development Center Todd County Schools Trigg County Schools Trousdale County Schools United Christian Academy University Heights Academy Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Wayne Reed Christian Childcare Westminster School For Young Children White County Schools Wilson County Schools

Democrats push for plan to prevent resurgence of ISIS

Washington D.C. Bureau

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some lawmakers are concerned about a possible resurgence of ISIS after President Donald Trump withdrew U.S. troops from Northern Syria last month.

Senator Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, said leaving America’s Kurdish allies vulnerable to attacks by Turkey was a bad decision that allowed hundreds of ISIS fighters to escape.

“It’s more likely now that ISIS will threaten American lives than it was before this decision,” he said. “What they got from President Trump was a total pulling the rug out from under them abandoning them and basically saying to President Erdogan from Turkey: You do whatever the hell you want.”

Casey said Trump’s main goal must be to confront and defeat ISIS.

“We’re hearing from the president that his only concern in the Middle East basically is oil,” Casey said.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, recently introduced a bill that would require the creation of a plan to stabilize the region and prevent ISIS from becoming a greater threat.

“The president has chosen to welcome Erdogan to American soil before explaining to Congress his plan to defeat ISIS,” Schumer said. “How many ISIS members have been accounted for in the wake of our withdrawal?”

Senate Republicans blocked Schumer’s bill, with some lawmakers saying the unrest in that region dates back to the last administration.

“I think we all would like to see what the strategy or lack of strategy was from the last administration was that put us in this position,” Senator Rick Scott, R-Florida, said.

Congress hasn’t received a plan from Trump on ISIS yet, but Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said hundreds of U.S. troops will remain in other parts of Syria to counter ISIS in the meantime.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar