Congress totes bipartisan accomplishments despite Impeachment hearings

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – House Democrats are working hard to convince voters that they accomplished many more things this year than the impeachment of President Trump. But they fear the historic vote will be the only thing America remembers, not the nearly 400 bills they passed.

“Believe it or not, it was a good year!”

Oregon Congressman Kurt Schrader voted to impeach President Trump, but he and other House Democrats want Americans to focus on all the other “yes” votes of 2019.

“Despite all of the contentiousness, Congress can still work.”

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos points to the House’s passage of HR3, which would lower the cost of prescription drugs.

“Because of the savings, we can put that back into Medicare and look out for our seniors.”

Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is proud of the Violence Against Women Act, which would take away guns from spouses and dating partners convicted of domestic abuse.

“I’m not going to stop. Hopefully, the Senate will start to take some action.”

These measures, along with efforts to raise the minimum wage and require universal background checks for gun purchases, have stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate. But others have made it to the president’s desk.

Tennessee Congressman David Kustoff voted against impeachment with the rest of his Republican colleagues and continues to defend President Trump.

But he agrees there have been some bipartisan accomplishments in 2019, particularly the bill that will help block and prosecute more illegal robocalls.

“We’ve given the phone companies and the department of justice the tools they need to go after these robocall scammers.”

As the House heads into an election year, Democrats like California Congresswoman Barbara Lee say they are eager to put impeachment behind them and work on issues important to voters.

“Stay woke and happy holidays.”