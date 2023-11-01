WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. alongside delegates from 28 nations are announcing new global initiatives to reduce the risks of artificial intelligence.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the first ever global summit.

“The actions we take today will lay the groundwork for how AI will be used in years to come,” Harris said.

She is meeting 28 nations and industry leaders at the first ever global AI summit in London. Each are pledging to work together on international safeguards and 30 nations have now signed a declaration to make sure AI use by the military is compliant with international humanitarian law.

“The threats are profound, and they demand global action,” Harris said.

The announcements come just days after the president signed the first executive order to reign in AI in the U.S. Harris said those efforts designed to stop the spread of misinformation and discrimination must be applied everywhere.

Susan Aaronson, who researches international data governance at George Washington University, said those overarching goals are good but the U.S. must first take enforceable action to ensure AI companies use accurate data.

“But it is not, it’s mainly built on English language data sets … So that means that Africa and Latin America are left out … by definition, it is inaccurate, unrepresentative and incomplete,” Aaronson said.

Tuesday, a bipartisan group of Senators met at the White House to discuss regulations.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, said the goal is to protect Americans while also staying competitive on the global stage.

“We approach this with humility … its about the hardest thing we can do,” said Sen Chuck Schumer, D-NY.