WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Many patients hoping to slow their symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease are stuck in limbo.

After the FDA approved a new treatment, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services decided not to cover it for most patients.

But that decision is not yet final.

“This approval or not approval of this drug is a life or death decision,” said Mike Zuendel, one of the first Alzheimer’s patients in the country to receive the drug, Aduhelm. “I only have so much time where I’m going to be in the mild cognitive stage. If I drift off to the moderate stage, there will be no drugs available.”

Zuendel was diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease in 2020. At the time, he had one treatment option.

“The same medication that my parents were taking over 20 some years ago,” he said.

Zuendel’s parents both died from the disease, but Aduhelm gave him hope he may face a different fate.

“I had a fantastic chance to maybe be one of the first people to actually be treated for this disease and be a quote ‘survivor’ of Alzheimer’s,” he said.

The pricey drug is not a cure but is the first to affect the biology of Alzheimer’s. Despite conflicting trial results, the FDA approved it last year. However, CMS has initially decided to only cover the cost for patients enrolled in ongoing clinical trials.

“I’m scheduled to go down in three weeks for my next infusion,” Zuendel said. “I don’t know if that’s going to happen.”

CMS would not sit down with Nexstar DC for an interview for this story but when the agency released the proposed decision, it demanded tougher criteria than the FDA to prove the drug works, citing risks like headaches and brain bleeds.

“I will take the side effects of Aduhelm any day over Alzheimer’s,” Zuendel said.

Members of Congress and advocacy groups have made similar arguments on behalf of patients. Kristen Clifford, the chief program officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, stressed the proposed decision not only restricts coverage for one Alzheimer’s drug.

“It effectively would deny access to not only the current but future FDA-approved treatments regardless of what the FDA recommends or what clinical trial results show,” Clifford said.

CMS just wrapped up its public comment period. A final decision on coverage is expected in April.

Groups have also warned the proposal would impact new treatments beyond Alzheimer’s disease, including cancer, HIV/AIDS and muscular dystrophy.