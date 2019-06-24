Skip to content
Washington D.C. Bureau
Mayors head to Washington to share climate ideas
Effort to make animal abuse a federal crime getting bipartisan support
Families who’ve lost loved ones in semi crashes go to DC to fight for safer roads across country
Families who’ve lost loved ones in semi crashes go to DC to fight for safer roads across country
New Trump rule to end asylum for most migrants at southern border
More Washington D.C. Bureau Headlines
Decades after service, 100K Vietnam veterans will get benefits they’ve been fighting for
2 congressmen propose bill to jam cell phones in state prisons.
Young Diabetes patients head to Washington to fight for research fund
Americans try to set aside politics for patriotism on 4th of July
Bipartisan push in Congress aims to target corruption within Iranian government
Sen. Alexander wants to simplify student loan repayment system
Senate Republicans look to turn Trump rule on abortion into law
Legislation aims to prevent surprise medical bills, lower drug costs
6 years after Voting Rights gutted, House Democrats work to restore it
Sen. wants to expand USDA program to help feed students over summer break
Community Calendar