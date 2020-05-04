Senators push SEC to warn investors about high-risk Chinese companies

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — When it comes to doing business with Chinese companies, members of the Senate Banking Committee say buyer beware.

Sens. John Kennedy, R-LA, and Chris Van Hollen, D-MD, are asking the Security and Exchange Commission to warn Americans about the risk of investing in many Chinese companies, which they say include fraud, espionage, and potentially funding human rights abuses and the Chinese Communist Party.

“You just can’t trust the Chinese Communist Party,” Kennedy said. “They’ll steal the hair off your head.”

Kennedy said some Chinese companies traded on U.S. stock exchanges are not playing by the same accounting rules as their American counterparts.

“Every company that sells its stock publicly has to undergo an audit, but some of the Chinese auditors cheat,” Kennedy said. “They don’t tell the truth.”

The SEC has criticized the lack of transparency of publicly traded Chinese companies for years and wants to work with Congress on a solution.

In response to Kennedy and Van Hollen’s letter, the SEC’s investor advocate, Rick Fleming, wrote that he personally shares their concerns and believes “there should be a level playing field for all companies listed on U.S. exchanges.”

“We’ve got to do something about warning our investors, our people in America who are buying these stocks based on hokey numbers,” Kennedy said.

To resolve the issue, Fleming wrote, “It may involve a complex balancing of interests such as international trade and foreign relations.”

The SEC recently issued a separate warning about the risks of investing in emerging markets, but Fleming said the commission will discuss China specifically at its next quarterly meeting later this month.