Senate Health Committee chair introduces bill to prepare for next pandemic

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As negotiations continue over the next round of coronavirus relief, the chairman of the Senate Health Committee has introduced a bill to prepare the U.S. for the next pandemic.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-TN, would make critical supplies like tests, masks and ventilators more accessible.

“Let us not succumb to the familiar dangerous habit of, ‘Panic. Neglect. Panic,'” Alexander said.

Alexander wants to boost domestic manufacturing for tests, treatments and vaccines, and rebuild state and federal stockpiles of other critical supplies, like personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Now how controversial could that be, Mr. President?,” Alexander asked on the Senate floor. “Do we really want to run out of masks?”

Alexander’s bill would also allow the federal government to work with companies to maintain these supplies and appropriate $15 billion dollars now to use over 10 years.

“So there’s no lapse in preparedness,” he said.

Alexander expects “near universal agreement” on these ideas between both parties.

Rep. Joe Morelle, D-NY, supports the legislation, arguing inadequate stockpiles have put coronavirus patients’ lives in jeopardy.

“Building stockpiles for the federal government, for our various states so states aren’t bidding against one another for ventilators or PPE,” Morelle said.

Rep. Mark Green, R-TN, particularly supports returning the manufacturing of protective equipment and medicine from China to the U.S. and has bills of his own to do so.

“It is a national security concern,” Green said. “I think if that’s Lamar’s bill then I would certainly take a hard look at it and be supportive.”

Alexander wants his bill included in the next and likely final round of coronavirus relief that Congress is working to pass within the next month.

Later on, he also wants to improve disease tracking, support for state and public health systems, and coordination of pandemic response.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.