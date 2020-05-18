Report: $500 billion dollars in loans for coronavirus relief lags

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The new Congressional Oversight Commission set up to oversee the trillions of dollars in federal spending on coronavirus relief issued its first report Monday, despite the fact it is still without a chairperson.

The bipartisan commission found a $500 billion dollar Treasury Department loan program has lent barely any of its money since Congress passed the CARES Act in March.

“It’s very early, but I believe that this is the sign of future economic support if we need it in the weeks to come,” said Rep. French Hill, R-AR.

Hill is one of the members appointed to the commission that is supposed to monitor where the taxpayer dollars are going. The loans were set up with the Federal Reserve to help small to medium-size businesses, airlines, and local governments.

The commission’s oversight work is off to a slow start as well because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have yet to agree on who should lead the commission.

“If we had a chair, we would have been able to hire a staff and probably move more quickly,” Hill said.

Hill said he and the other members of the commission still have a lot of questions for the Treasury and Fed about the loans.

“How they want to use these and how quickly they can get up and running,” he said.

Hill expects answers soon, and the Senate may get some as early as Tuesday when the Treasury secretary and Federal Reserve chairman plan to testify at a hearing.

The report seemed to highlight House GOP concerns Friday during the vote on the HEROES Act, which doubles the amount of spending Congress has approved to combat the coronavirus crisis. Many Republicans argued the government has yet to spend the first $3 trillion in relief.

“We have not nearly gotten that out,” said Rep. Phil Roe, R-TN.

“We need to wait and see where additional aid might be needed,” said Rep. John Rose, R-TN.

The legislation passed largely down party lines, but the Senate has promised it is dead on arrival.

