Red Cross faces blood shortage due to coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic spreads throughout the U.S., a significant number of blood drives have been cancelled, and the American Red Cross now faces a shortage of blood for hospital patients in need.

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads throughout the U.S., schools, businesses and community centers continue to close.

While that helps curb the virus, American Red Cross President and CEO Gail McGovern warns it also creates new risks.

“We do not want to create a different kind of health crisis because there is a blood shortage,” McGovern said.

The Red Cross reports communities across the country have cancelled nearly 3,000 blood drives that were expected to bring in about 90,000 units of blood. As a result, the organization is starting to dip into the five days of inventory it tries to keep on hand.

“We need blood because hospitals are doing surgeries, etc.,” McGovern said. “We don’t want to get to a point where doctors are making these tough choices to figure out who needs the blood the most.”

That’s why a doctor in Congress, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-LA, encourages healthy Americans to take the time to give blood, providing reassurance the donation is safe.

“They screen for viruses so if you receive blood, they will screen it for coronavirus,” Cassidy said.

The Red Cross has also updated its protocols to keep blood donors at ease. The beds are further apart, staff members take their temperature every day, and donors disinfect their hands multiple times throughout the process.

“We want to make sure that we can continue saving lives,” McGovern said. “It’s so important at a time like this.”

The only way to do that is for more Americans to roll up their sleeves.

Other countries are urging recovered patients to donate plasma, which experts say contains antibodies that could help those who are still sick.

To find a blood drive near you, visit the American Red Cross website.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE