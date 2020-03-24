President Trump to delay Real ID deadline due to coronavirus

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As flights nearly grind to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump announced Monday he is pushing back a looming deadline for travelers.

“We’re postponing the deadline for compliance with Real ID requirements,” Trump said during the daily White House coronavirus task force briefing. “At a time when we’re asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do not want to require people to go with their local DMV.”

Americans now will not have to get the new driver’s license by Oct. 1 to board domestic flights or enter federal buildings and military bases.

The travel industry, along with governors and lawmakers, had asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to delay the requirement since many DMVs have reduced hours during the coronavirus crisis.

According to DHS, more than 120 million Americans with driver’s licenses still have not received new REAL ID-compliant credentials, and two states are still not issuing them.

That’s why members of Congress, like Sen. John Kennedy, R-LA, asked President Trump to push back the deadline one year even before the pandemic began.

“We don’t need 100,000 people showing up to the airports on Oct. 1, by then we’ll be back to normal, and being told they can’t get on their plane because they don’t have a little cute gold star on their driver’s license,” Kennedy said.

Congress passed the Real ID Act to help prevent terrorist attacks and reduce the number of licenses granted to undocumented immigrants, but Kennedy questions its effectiveness.

“No one can tell me how it’s going to keep us safer,” Kennedy said.

President Trump said he will announce the new deadline “very soon.”

Travelers will be able to use their passport in place of a Real ID license.

