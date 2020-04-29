Louisiana’s Democratic governor, President Trump discuss testing, reopening economy at White House

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards visited the White House Wednesday for an Oval Office meeting with President Trump.

The Democrat is one of a handful of governors invited to Washington for a one-on-one conversation regarding the coronavirus crisis.

Edwards told President Trump his state has turned the corner in the pandemic, even though Louisiana remains the fifth highest per capita for cases in the U.S.

“We’re in a much, much better place than we even thought was possible five or six weeks ago,” Edwards said. “That’s because of our local partners, our federal partners and hard work.”

Edwards now doesn’t plan to reopen his state until May 15, but he said the commitment from the country’s testing czar, Admiral Brett Giroir, to deliver on states’ requests gave him the confidence he needed to move forward.

President Trump has promised five million tests per month.

“I don’t know about five million for the country, but Louisiana is going to do our part with 200,000 per month,” Edwards said. “I think if you extrapolate that out, it comes close to five million.”

Sen. John Kennedy, R-LA, said the U.S. will never have enough testing so state economies should just reopen.

“In a perfect world, we would give everybody a home test and they could test twice a day, but we don’t live in La La Land,” Kennedy said.

He believes states should change their business classifications from essential and nonessential to safe and unsafe.

“All businesses are essential if you have a job there,” Kennedy said.

President Trump said he plans to let the official White House social distancing rules expire Thursday and leave decisions on when and how to reopen completely up to the governors.

Edwards said it’ll be a seamless transition where governors continue to use the guidelines in their reopening plans.

