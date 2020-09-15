House Democrats pressure Senate to take up police reform bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Thirty days after the death of George Floyd, the House passed police reform legislation named in his honor.

Now months later, Democrats are urging the Senate to act.

“It is incomprehensible that the Senate leader will not do anything about this,” said Rep. Al Lawson, D-FL.

“It’s important for us to do something and do it quickly,” said Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-SC.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act bans choke holds and no-knock warrants in drug cases. It also makes it easier to convict officers in both criminal and civil cases.

“We need to level the playing field,” said Rep. Hank Johnson, D-GA. “It will go a long way toward creating a climate of accountability.”

The bill also incentives the use of body and dashboard cameras, and improves reporting requirements for police misconduct.

“America is worth fighting for,” said Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA. “That’s what this commitment is all about.”

Scalise and his Republican colleagues rolled out their plan Tuesday to retake the House this fall. They didn’t mention the Democrats’ bill that passed widely down party lines but did focus on helping law enforcement.

“The war on police must end,” said Rep. Pete Stauber, R-MN.

Stauber, a law enforcement officer for 23 years, said Republicans will increase funding for police by nearly $2 billion dollars for better training, half a million body cameras and community policing reforms.

“You don’t police your community,” he said. “You police with your community.”

But right now, partisan politics still stand in the way of passing any police legislation.

A day before the House vote in June, Senate Republicans tried to advance their own police reform plan, but Democrats blocked it.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.