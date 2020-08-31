Congressman urges FDA to authorize first at-home coronavirus test

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — An Arkansas congressman is pushing the FDA to green light the country’s first at-home COVID-19 test.

In a letter to the agency, Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-AR, made the case for its emergency use authorization.

“We need to get a full court press on this and move as fast as possible,” Westerman said. “You would know whether to go to work that day, whether to go to school. You would know if you’re contagious.”

Westerman said the $2 dollar saliva test produces results in 10 minutes and could decrease community spread in a matter of weeks, while also reducing the need for excessive precautions.

“It’s inefficient in a lot of ways,” he said. “You have people quarantined that shouldn’t be quarantined.”

Last week, the FDA approved the first rapid coronavirus test that doesn’t need lab equipment, but it’s still a nasal swab and can’t be done at home.

The Trump administration struck a deal with Abbott Laboratories to acquire 150 million of these $5 tests. They get results in 15 minutes, but the FDA said negative results may still need to be confirmed with a lab test.

“Let me just be really clear about this. I would not want to use this test on some with clinical disease,” said Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

Osterholm warned the same kind of rapid nasal swab tests used to diagnose the flu only detect about 50 to 70 percent of the positive patients.

“As such, we don’t even recommend its use for influenza,” he said. “I see no reason why this is going to be any different.”

That’s why Westerman wants the FDA to give the first at-home saliva test a shot.

“We’ve got the technology to do that,” he said. “We just need to move faster.”

The FDA recently authorized a saliva test from Yale University, but it can’t be done at home.