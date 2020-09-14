Congress spars over USPS postmaster general’s potential conflicts of interest

Democrats are investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for what they call potential felonies.

This comes after recent reports of conflicts of interest and the impact they may have on the upcoming election.

“We’ve got to make sure that the Post Office is not being led by criminals,” said Rep. Jim Cooper, D-TN, during a House committee hearing Monday.

A Washington Post investigation reported DeJoy urged employees at his former company to donate about a million dollars to Republican candidates and then reimbursed them for the contributions and taxes.

“Which is a little bit like committing a crime and then tying a bow on top of it to present,” Cooper said.

Democrats also criticized DeJoy for holding tens of millions of dollars in stocks in companies that would benefit from the privatization of the Postal Service. They want DeJoy removed from his post.

“Never has the Post Office been led by more partisan people,” Cooper said.

DeJoy was not involved in Monday’s hearing, and Republicans complained only partisan witnesses who don’t currently work for USPS were invited to testify.

“This is not productive,” said Rep. Gary Palmer, R-AL. “This doesn’t advance the agenda for the Post Office in any form or fashion.”

Palmer and his Republican colleagues stressed DeJoy has cooperated with Congress, and that these are allegations, not facts.

“It’s clear that this so-called hearing is nothing more than a further attempt at political assassination,” said Rep. Jody Hice, R-GA.

While Democrats investigate how DeJoy’s leadership may impact the vote-by-mail process, USPS is sending millions of mailers to Americans explaining how to successfully vote by mail.

“Our mail-piece provides general, all-purpose guidance on the use of the mail, and not guidance on state election rules,” USPS said in a statement. “The mail-piece – which has already been delivered to most households and will reach every American residential mailing and P.O. Box address in the coming week – contains a single set of simple recommendations for voters throughout the nation, regardless of where they live and where they vote. At the same time, we are aware that each state has its own specific rules, deadlines and requirements, and the mail-piece acknowledges that fact.”

USPS said this is its largest public information campaign regarding election mail to date.

