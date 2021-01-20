Learn the science of storms with Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy at the News 2 Virtual Weather Authority University!

This year, instead of taking the News 2 Weather Authority University to schools around middle Tennessee, we’re giving the presentation virtually. Submit your request for the virtual and interactive presentation on the science of forecasting for your group!

Please read the following requirements, then fill out the request form for consideration. Thanks for watching WKRN News 2 and we hope to see you soon!

Who can request a WX U presentation? Anyone group or classroom can request a News 2 Weather Authority University presentation but with the complexity of the subject matter is best for Kindergarten through 12th Grade and beyond!

How many people can participate? The silver lining to the virtual presentation is there is no limit to how many students may participate in the presentation.

How far in advance to book: We will reserve dates on a first come first serve basis, so get your submission in as soon as possible.

