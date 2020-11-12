Supporting the best requires the best at Fort Campbell

Meet just some of the faces in combat support or combat service support roles tasked with keeping the Army’s only Air Assault Division operating at the highest level.

FORT CAMPBELL, KY. (WKRN) – “Not just anybody stumbles onto Fort Campbell and becomes part of the 101st Airborne Division, you get here because you proved yourself at some point,” says Company Commander CPT Gregory O’Morrissey.



Supporting the best requires the best. Meet just some of the faces in combat support or combat service support roles tasked with keeping the Army’s only Air Assault Division operating at the highest level.



“I’m an intelligence officer for the battalion essentially analyze threats and dealing with daily security issues,” CPT Azural Lewis explained.

“I love what I do as an engineer,” said CPT Cory Trainor. “We make sure that the infantry can get to the fight in whatever sense that means.”

“There’s constant training going on,” explained mechanic SSG Norman. “They go out. They break ’em. they come back. We fix ’em and they go out and do it again.”

“It’s all the behind-the-scenes things happening to make the Army successful,” said O’Morrissey.

It’s safe to say the job keeps them busy, “We have a lot going through our shop on any given day. Dozens and dozens of different work orders open…Everyone has their own specialty, and we synchronize it all together.”



When News 2 was there the day’s list featured the production of a locking mechanism to secure radios in vehicles and a base plate etched in metal.



“If you bring the actual piece, we can scan it into our computer get the dimensions, get the schematics, put it in the software and the team will produce it,” said O’Morrissey.



And in a pinch, the 3D printer can create almost anything for a short-term fix like a handle for a Humvee.



“I truly hand it to those guys who were here before us and didn’t have quite the equipment we have, or the budget that we have now. They really were truly soldiering on just getting done what needs to be done,” said O’Morrissey. “It’s truly amazing when you think about that.”



A legacy of ingenuity and innovation synonymous with the 101st.