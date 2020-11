SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sometimes, veterans are impacted by war decades after they served.

On this Veterans Day in Springfield, a memorial is being dedicated in memory of some service members still being impacted by Agent Orange.

Joyce Gentry of the Orange Heart Medal Foundation joined News 2 at 11 a.m. to preview the unveiling of the Orange Heart memorial.

