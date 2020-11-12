Meet a senior sniper who’s FORSCOM’s soldier of the year

FORT CAMPBELL, Tenn. (WKRN) — One capability at the Commander’s disposal is the sniper team. They pride themselves on their ability to blend into the background where they will sit and wait for days, if that’s what it takes, to accomplish the mission.
“Being a sniper is the best job I can have in the infantry.”Senior sniper, Specialist Garrett Turner
Each year more than 300 soldiers begin the seven-week-long sniper school, but only a handful will make it to graduation.
Senior sniper, Specialist Garrett Turner, aims for perfection. “The guys that I work with on a daily basis are absolutely the best of the best,” said Turner.
Even still, most will never hold SPC Turner’s title as the U.S. Army Forces Command, known as FORSCOM, Soldier of the Year. “I’m a pretty average soldier, but with a little bit of motivation, it comes a long way.”
Incredibly humble, Turner spent more than a year participating in multiple competitions testing everything from land navigation, tactics, to weapons proficiency. He’s inspired by his father, retired COL Jason Turner, to be the best.
“He’s been such a special and important person in my life,” Turner said. “He flew Chinooks and he set the highest altitude rescue in Alaska. That’s why I wanted to do so well in these competitions. I just want to follow in his footsteps.”
He is well on his way. Camouflaged in a ghillie suit, willing to hide in the woods under leaves and branches for days, Turner has perfected the art of patience both here and from behind the rifle. Where, with laser-like focus, he hits targets 1000+ meters away.
Turner invited News 2’s Alex Denis to give it a shot. “You want your trigger squeeze to be slow and steady. No jerking motions.”
Turns out SPC Turner is also an expert teacher. “I’m ready whenever you are,” Turner said.
Alex fired three shots and hit all her targets. “Hit again,” Turner said with a smile.
“It’s hard to miss when you have a top warrior leading the way,” said Alex.