Marine Veteran challenges Americans to “Do better”

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) — “I don’t talk about this much, so.”

It’s difficult for retired Marine Major Chris Nelson to suppress his feelings about the state of America- the country he spent 22-years defending.

“I don’t think the average American gets it. I don’t think they understand the depth of the sacrifice.”

After enlisting in 1981, and eventually attending college and commissioning as an officer, Nelson’s service took him around the world.

Then in Beirut, 1983, a truck -packed with 2,000 pounds of explosives slammed into a barracks holding sleeping marines and sailors. The blast killed 241 service members. Nelson’s fellow marine and friend, Bobby, was there.

“I could have been that guy across the street from the embassy, and I could have spent the next 36 hours pulling my buddies out of the rubble. That was Bobby. The rest of the story is, Bobby never recovered from that.”

In 1994, civil war took hold in West Africa. “Got orders right away to go to Liberia. The embassy was under siege.”

Nelson, and his platoon, evacuated 3,000 people. The initial push was challenging.

“It was high intensity for that half hour or so, but nothing like our servicemen have faced since 9/11,” Nelson says while wiping away tears. “Why does that get you choked up?” asks News 2’s Alex Denis. “A bunch of emotions. Part of it is the survivor’s guilt. Part of it’s Bobby.”

The last part involves the troops, deploying daily, defending freedom. “I look at the sacrifices they make, their families make, and I have an immense amount of respect admiration,” Nelson pauses, “I got to get through this because it’s important for your viewers to get this.”

Nelson continued, “If you haven’t been in conflicts overseas. If you haven’t tried to spread goodness overseas. If you haven’t seen the despair and the challenges, the poverty, the absolute helplessness – you can’t understand. What we stand for is hope. We stand for opportunity.”

And respect. Something Nelson challenges the country to show more of.

“We are the beacon in the world. We truly are. That’s an immense responsibility. But I fear lately, we’ve been showing our bad side, and we can all do better.”

News 2 brings you special reports every weekend. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.