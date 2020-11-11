How do you feed an Army? Healthy habits explained by the 101st

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The dining facilities at Fort Campbell are in high demand feeding thousands of soldiers daily.

News 2’s Alex Denis got a tour and as she walked though the door asked, “‘Is this where the 700 people pass through every day to eat?'”

“Yep, they come in right though here,” said culinary specialist SPC(P) Poleth Ruiz.

Without so much as a hesitation in his precision-like speed placing silverware, SFC Philpe Abraham greets us. “Hello, so glad to see you. Please, you are welcome. We’re glad to have you here.”

Behind the counter, you’ll find the kitchen and a room filled- from floor to ceiling- with spices. “I love to cook. This is like a dream,” Denis said with a laugh.

As you can imagine, cooking for 700 people is a lot different than meals with the family. On today’s menu — tacos. The large ground beef order went in weeks ago. “That would be roughly 140 pounds,” said Ruiz.” Alex responded, “140 pounds! I mean literally, you are feeding an army.”

Chefs can’t get creative. “Who actually comes up with the menu?” asked Denis. “We have a 21-day cyclic menu that we have to follow every month.”

And, sticking to the recipe is important. “It has all the calories already on it.”

The Army focuses on health from the food they eat to how their bodies perform, explained Physician Assistant CPT Chelsea Nance. Soldiers must stay combat ready.

“The units are really nonstop. They’re always doing something whether that’s getting ready for training, doing the actual training, recovering. It really is an ongoing process.”

Attached to a specific unit, CPT Nance explained PAs invest in the health of soldiers. It’s an essential part in preparing for combat.

“It’s making sure that we’ve done literally everything that we can before they go,” said Nance.

For now, these Screaming Eagles Soldiers continue to prepare for their next “Rendezvous With Destiny”.

