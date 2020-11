FORT CAMPBELL, Tenn. (WKRN) -- Top military officials call them the "tip of the spear" and the "most powerful and tactically mobile" troops of all the U.S. Army. The 101st Airborne Division soldiers - who have donned the Screaming Eagles patch - have played a major role in most of our nation's conflicts since 1942.

"We really are the most recognized division in the world," said CPT Dan Herbster, the division's historian. The Don F. Pratt museum showcases the storied past of the specialized Air Assault Division and the high expectations established early by the first commander, Major General William C. Lee.