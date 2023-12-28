NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The start of a new year is just around the corner, but as 2024 draws closer, it also marks another year without answers in two mysterious disappearances that happened around the holidays.

The two disappearances are among more than a dozen outstanding missing persons cases investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department are still trying to solve, with one being the most recent cold case and the other being one of the oldest.

It was a day before New Year’s Eve in 2006 when officials said then-29-year-old Jason Baker Wilson was last seen in the 2400 block of Seifried Street in Nashville.

Jason Wilson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to police, Baker, who had tattoos of flames with “God, I owe you one” written on both of his forearms, was driving a 2006 silver Chevy Impala.

However, the vehicle was reported stolen, then dropped off at Tennessee State University within hours of the time that Baker went missing. Investigators suspect that he may have been the victim of a homicide, but it’s still largely unclear what happened to Baker.

With close to two decades now gone by, Baker would now be 46 years old. He was last described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and about 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

But his disappearance was predated another mysterious case that is now a little over four decades old.

In 1981, then-15-year-old Charlie Hall III left his family’s apartment at 525 40th Avenue North on the afternoon of New Years Eve to visit his ex-girlfriend at her home just a few blocks away on 37th Avenue North.

The two had broken up earlier that day, and his ex-girlfriend told police that he had tried to convince her to change her mind. However, he never returned home after leaving her house that evening.

In a 1985 issue of The Tennessean, his mother said that Hall, who also went by “Little Charlie,” was not the type of person to just vanish. He didn’t have any money or extra clothes with him and left behind his beloved bicycle and tape recorder.

In the same issue of The Tennessean, the head of the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Youth Guidance Division told reporters they had “exhausted all resources,” and that “Hall’s case is one we can’t resolve, and we don’t have any clues as to what happened.”

A photo of Charlie Hall age progressed to 53 years old. (Courtesy: NCMEC)

At the time, a local business was offering a large reward for any information on his disappearance. But each year that goes by, there are more questions than answers in the case.

Today, Hall would be 57 years old. At the time of his disappearance, Hall was 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighed around 130 pounds and had black hair and brown eyes.

His mother said he was wearing a gray or black jacket, maroon pants and tennis shoes when he left home. Hall also has a distinguishable birthmark on his right cheek.

While it’s unclear if any of Hall’s family members are still living, investigators are still taking any tips or information that would help solve the case. They also are continuing to investigate Wilson’s disappearance.

Anyone with information pertaining to either case is asked to contact Metro Nashville police at 615-862-8600 or the police department’s Crime Stoppers Division at 615-742-7463.