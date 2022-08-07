SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Missing more than a month now, family and friends of Brittany Ann Miller hope to find her safe.

Miller vanished from her home on Hurricane Ridge Road in Smithville, Tennessee on July 4th.

Dekalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray said deputies have done extensive searches for the 31-year-old.

Officers have searched by feet on the ground, drones and helicopters in the air, and boats on the water.

“Since the missing person report came in July 4, we have done grid searches around her property where she lives and also other property around there,” Sheriff Ray said including areas of Center Hill Lake.

Brittany Ann Miller (Photo courtesy of Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Ray said multiple law enforcement agencies have assisted in the search.

“We have also had cadaver and tracking dogs from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department and Murfreesboro Police Department come down, and we had StormPoint Emergency Response deploy a drone to do and aerial search. The Tennessee Highway Patrol also did fly over helicopter searches, and the (Smithville-Dekalb County) rescue squad even conducted water searches using sonar around boat ramps and other locations on the lake,” said Sheriff Ray.

According to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, Miller usually wears glasses and has a tattoo of “Adam” across her forearm and “Tyler” on her right ankle. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and black tennis shoes.

Sheriff Ray said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office are assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information about her whereabouts you’re urged to call DeKalb Central Dispatch at 615-215-3000 or the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Crime Tip Line at 615-464-6400.