NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Almost exactly six years ago, on January 6, 2018, three masked men entered a South Nashville home and opened fire, striking and killing one man.

However, to this day, investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said they are still trying to identify the people responsible.

Nathan McDade (WKRN file photo)

Nathan McDade, 36, was visiting a friend’s house on Briarwood Drive when the masked men reportedly entered the home through an unlocked door around 9:30 p.m.

Nathan McDade (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to officials, the men started shooting almost immediately after entering the home. Four other people were at the residence at the time, but only McDade was struck by the gunfire.

McDade was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Authorities said the three men quickly fled after the shooting. However, the motive is believed to be robbery.

The suspects are described as a men with long dreads. One was wearing a black toboggan style hat and black jacket; another man was wearing a dark grey hoodie; and another man was wearing dark clothing, according to police.

Anyone with information on McDade’s alleged murder is asked to contact the MNPD’s Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.