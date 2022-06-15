BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Pete Souphom was shot and killed on the farm he poured 20 years into and hoped to one day pass on to his children.

“Pete wanted to build something, build this farm and have something to leave behind. Obviously, this was not his plan, but he wanted to be able to leave behind and show his kids the work ethic that it takes to be successful,” said Josh Anderson with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Those aspirations were cut short on October 10, 2021, when someone shot and killed Souphom while he was mowing his grass.

News 2 spoke with the first detective on the scene. He said they have about as much information as they had on day one.

“Basically, it seems like there’s nowhere to go with the no leads. It doesn’t seem like anybody heard or seen anything that night that would give us any leads as to a direction to look in,” said Detective Trey Green with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

With no nearby neighbors or surveillance footage, solving the case has been especially difficult. That’s why they say any information is helpful.

“A lot of times people don’t want to get involved. This is the time to get involved… If they saw something, heard something, a gunshot, a car door slam, an argument happening, anything at all of that nature would be very helpful,” Anderson said.

Although finding Souphom’s killer will be no easy task, detectives say solving this case is personal.

“It’s one thing to bring justice for Pete and bring the person responsible for this to justice, but it’s another satisfying thing to just give closure to the family and bring some sense to this senseless murder,” Anderson said.