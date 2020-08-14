Photo could be key to identifying shooter in West Nashville Waffle House murder

After attending a car show, Robert Saine, Jr. and his girlfriend decided to stop for food on the morning of September 4, 2016.

The couple arrived at the Waffle House on White Bridge Pike around 2:30 a.m. in separate vehicles, according to Metro police. Saine’s girlfriend went inside the restaurant to place an order, while Saine waited in his car.

At some point, detectives said “words” were exchanged between Saine’s girlfriend and at least three men at the Waffle House, so Saine stepped in to protect his girlfriend.

“Saine got into an argument with an individual in a blue Kia Rio in the parking lot,” explained Metro Detective Matthew Filter. “Several shots were fired and [he] was struck one time in the chest and died from his injuries.”

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

After the fatal shots were fired, the blue Kia Rio and a silver Nissan Altima sped away, spawning a murder investigation that remains unsolved four years later.

“I think that this was something that just kind of happened in the moment,” Filter told News 2. “I have no information that leads me to believe that Robert Saine actually knew his killer.”

Detective Filter said the department hasn’t received any tips on the case in the last couple years, but he wants people to look closely at a surveillance image of the blue Kia Rio captured in the parking lot of the Waffle House. The picture he said could be key to solving the case, if someone recognizes the vehicle or the driver.

“We’ve got a couple persons of interest that we’re looking at,” Filter explained. “We don’t have enough information to charge anybody.”

(Photo: WKRN)

Saine’s father and mother have spoken with News 2 over the years and said the murder has left them broken.

“I lost a whole lot, when I lost my son. I only had one son,” Robert Saine, Sr. said during an interview last year.

Saine’s mother, Brenda Jarrett added, “our life is all messed up.”

Detective Filter said he will not give up on the case and will continue to circulate the surveillance photo of the Blue Kia Rio, until someone provides the tip that leads to an arrest and provides Saine’s family with the closure they seek.

“Really at this point, it’s just a matter of being able to identify the people that were all there and that were involved,” Filter said. “I think that obviously the people that were in either one of these two cars, especially occupants of the blue Kia Rio are are going to be the ones that know exactly everything that happened and the reason why it did happen.”

Robert Saine, Jr. (Courtesy: Family photo)

Anyone with information on the murder of Robert Saine is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is digging deeper into Tennessee’s most notorious unsolved cases.