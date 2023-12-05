NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been a little more than 24 years since Steven Daniel Paul boarded a Greyhound bus heading toward Tennessee.

While the then-22-year-old’s luggage later arrived in Chattanooga, investigators said he never did. Paul left his hometown of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Dec. 2, 1999, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Detectives said he was planning to visit his brother, who lived more than 800 miles away in Chattanooga and he chose to ride a Greyhound bus for the trip. Everything appeared to be fine until Paul’s grandfather received several calls from him on Dec. 4.

During one of the calls, Paul reportedly told his grandfather that he needed money after being kicked off the bus because he had beer on his breath. However, that would be the last time any of his family members ever heard from him.

Steven Paul (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators said the calls were traced back to Nashville area payphones. Despite Paul’s luggage later arriving in Chattanooga, there was never any sign of him beyond the Nashville area. At the time, his loved ones believed he may have become homeless.

However, more than two decades later, Paul is still missing, and the Metro Nashville Police Department’s investigation into his disappearance remains active.

When he was last seen, Paul was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a corduroy collar and light brown corduroy pants. He has black hair, brown eyes, weighs around 155 pounds and is about 5-feet, 10-inches tall. He may also have a mustache, beard or goatee.

By now, Paul would be 46 years old. Anyone who has seen him or who has any information is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.