NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Located at the heart of Tennessee State University’s campus, Henry Allen Boyd Hall has been home to several generations of students over the years.

Many have since graduated, going on to use their studies in their life pursuits. But that’s not the case for one former student who reportedly disappeared from campus on Nov. 18, 1989.

No one has seen or spoken to then-20-year-old Donald Lewis Johnson for over three decades. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Johnson was last seen at Boyd Hall, which primarily houses returning male students.

Donald Lewis Johnson (Courtesy: MNPD)

Investigators said Johnson had been temporarily suspended from the university and could not attend classes that month because of financial problems. However, he never had any contact with his family after he was last seen in the residence hall that day.

To investigators it seemed like Johnson had “disappeared without a trace.” His disappearance is one of three mysteries involving TSU students the police department is still trying to solve.

Only about three years prior, another TSU student, Alice Mae Sullivan, vanished after stopping by a friend’s dormitory. Fastforward to June 1998 and a third disappearance was reported. Marcus Rutledge, a senior at TSU, seemingly vanished from his apartment on Park Dale Drive.

It’s unclear if there’s any connection between the cases. While few details are available in Johnson’s disappearance, it’s still possible that someone may have vital information. Johnson is described as about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing around 190 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a white jacket, red sweatshirt and white sneakers when he was last seen. He may also have a mustache. Today, he would be 54 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-CRIME (615-742-7463).