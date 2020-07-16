Murder of longtime Tennessee educator, Army veteran remains unsolved

A Tennessee man with many historic accomplishments met a tragic end in October 2011.

“My dad, he was my idol, my hero, everything that I learned about being a man, I learned from my father,” said Ed Wisdom III.

Ed Wisdom Jr. was a man of many firsts, “He was the first African-American to teach in the Clarksville High School system,” his son added. “He was even one of the first two African-Americans to work in IBM’s top-secret security clearance facility in Atlantic City, New Jersey.”

Ed Wisdom Jr.

Wisdom Jr. was also a longtime Tennessee State University employee and veteran member of the 555th parachute infantry battalion – an all-black airborne unit of the United States Army.

He was my rock. He was my anchor. He was my protector, and to have him snatched away is the hard part. – Emma J. Wisdom, widow

Emma J. Wisdom said despite the emotional roller coaster after her husband’s murder, she finds peace in the memories of his life.

The 71-year-old was gunned down outside his North Nashville home after a trip to the grocery store. “To have someone take him like that is devastating,” his widow said.

The case remains unsolved and dried up.

“There are people who have information on this case, and if they realize this is still an open case and we’re still looking for some answers, then maybe someone will come forward,” said Steven Jolley, a detective with Metro Police Department’s homicide and cold case unit.

Detective Jolley added the only information reported at the time of the murder was two young men seen approaching Wisdom Jr. His neighbor found him dead on his front porch the next morning.

“October 28th, it was my father, my sister’s father and my mother’s husband but tomorrow it could be your loved one,” said Wisdom’s son.

The Wisdom Family.

Investigators hope to bring closure to this family. Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME or (615) 742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.