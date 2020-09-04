La Vergne Jane Doe cold case continues to stump investigators 13 years later

Detectives continue to seek answers in an unsolved case for which they know neither the victim or the person responsible for her death.

On November 14, 2007, Sergeant Bob Hayes made a gruesome discovery that continues to haunt him.

“It’s definitely shocking to the system. It’s something that you don’t get over,” Sgt. Hayes said. “I found skeletal remains. As far as the bones go, they were scattered.”

Sgt. Hayes discovered a woman’s body in the woods near Hollandale Road. She was found with a bullet hole in her head. Detectives believe her body had been there for around six months.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” Hayes said.

Over the years, detectives used the woman’s skull to create a clay reconstruction of what she may have looked like. Based on the remains, police believe the victim was an African-American or biracial woman between 30 and 45 years old.

Jane Doe – La Vergne Police Dept.

Police are still looking for anyone who might be able to identify their Jane Doe.

“We need assistance,” Sgt. Hayes said. “We need to move forward with it and try to bring justice and closure to this family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call La Vergne Police Sgt. Hayes at (615) 287-8626. They say no piece of information is too small or insignificant.

News 2 is digging deeper into Tennessee’s most notorious unsolved cases.