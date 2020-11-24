‘I’m not supposed to be a widow’: Wife mourns musician murdered outside Donelson studio

An up-and-coming musician in Nashville, Gennaro Daniele produced countless songs under the stage name, “G-Stylez.”

Of his original music, the song that meant the most to the 29-year-old father of three was “Dreamz,” his first and final collaboration with his young daughter Jazmirlyn.

Gennaro Daniele & Jazmirlyn (Submitted)

“They bonded over music,” Gennaro’s wife, Kelly Daniele explained. “They did that one song together and he was so proud of it. Like that was one of his proudest moments was ‘Dreamz’.”

She joked, “the music was first and I used to kid around with him. I was like, you know, ‘if you had to pick between me and music, who which one would you pick?’ And he was like, of course you and I’m like, ‘mmhmm, sure.'”

Just after the start of the pandemic, Gennaro’s wife said her husband was introduced to 27-year-old Jesus Torrero, known as Oso. The two became fast friends, making music together in Gennaro’s recording studio on Old Elm Hill Pike in Donelson.

The two men left the recording studio around 7:30 p.m. the night of Oct. 17. As they reached the parking lot, they were ambushed and shot.

Gennaro Daniele & Jesus Torrero (Submitted)

“When all this went down, he was literally just getting into his car. Him and his friend were just getting into the car,” Kelly said.

“He is walking to his vehicle just trying to get into his van to leave for the night and these three individuals come from the shadows and begin to assault them,” explained Detective Ryan Russell with the Metro Nashville Police Department. “The video does cut off at that point, you don’t see the rest of the incident that point, but it does show that he never had a chance and he never had a chance to get a gunshot off because, by the time the video ends, he’s on the ground being assaulted.”

Gennaro and Oso were both rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they died, according to police.

(Photo: WKRN)

“I’m not supposed to be here. I’m going through the process of burying my husband and I’m just, I’m numb,” Kelly explained. “I’m 29 years old. I’m not supposed to be a widow.”

Witnesses told Metro detectives that a red or maroon Chevy Impala left the shooting scene wih three people inside. Police said 28-year-old Quencharios Edmonds was unconscious in the backseat of the vehicle and was later found dead in an SUV on Enon Springs Road in Smyrna.

“[Edmonds] was struck by one of his own cohorts, so one of the co-suspects in the crossfire shot and killed him,” Detective Russell said.

During a search of Gennaro Daniele’s recording studio, in the portion of the building where Gennaro had allowed Oso to live, police said they found seven pounds of marijuana, 500 ecstasy pills, a pistol and $42,836 in cash. Russell said drugs may have played a role in the killings, but exactly how remains unclear.

“This wasn’t about drugs. This wasn’t about anything else. This was this man walking out of his place and being ambushed,” Kelly Daniele said.

Kelly & Gennaro Daniele (Submitted)

With no arrests more than one month later, Kelly has questions.

“If anybody is out there that does know something about what went down here and what happened to my husband, I want them to come forward,” Kelly pleaded.

She added, “it’s the right thing to do.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.