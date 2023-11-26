NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three years ago, Metro Nashville police made a tragic discovery when they found a woman dead inside an old, abandoned house.

However, to this day, the woman still does not have a name. Currently, all that she is known by is a distinct tattoo on her wrist. Police found the woman at the home located off Highway 70 after receiving a 911 call on the night of Nov. 26, 2020.

Not far from Forest Park Apartments, an aerial view on Google Maps shows the home was in a heavily wooded area. The woman was officially confirmed dead around 8:20 p.m. — about 20 minutes after first responders arrived, according to information entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

A TBI sketch of a woman found dead inside an abandoned house in November 2020. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators believe an accidental drug overdose may have led to the woman’s death, but the exact circumstances are still largely unknown. Even her exact age is a mystery, but authorities suspect that she may have been in her 20s.

She had brown eyes and long, wavy hair that was a reddish-brown color, according to investigators. The woman was also about 5-feet, 4-inches tall and around 225 pounds. One of the main distinguishing characteristics was a tattoo on her left wrist.

Metro Nashville police are trying to identify a woman with this tattoo on her left wrist. (Courtesy: MNPD)

According to police, the tattoo was of a red heart above a comma forming a semicolon. In 2013, the semicolon became a widely used symbol meant to let those struggling with mental health issues such as suicide or addiction know they’re not alone.

Many people subsequently drew and tattooed semicolons on their wrists, and the symbol is still commonly used today.

Investigators said the woman was also wearing two white, metal stud earrings with clear stones when she was found.

A sketch artist with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation developed a drawing of the woman in September in hopes that someone might be able to identify her.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or who has any information is asked to contact Cold Case Detective Matt Filter at 615-862-7803.