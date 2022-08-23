NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mashandal Reeves remembers the good times with her son before his life was tragically taken.

“He was the life of the party. Very funny, liked to keep people laughing,” Reeves reminisced.

Twenty-year-old Marcio Murphy had moved from Jackson to Nashville to live with a family friend before his life was cut short in June 2012.

Police said a 32-year-old man came home to find Murphy’s body and his South Nashville apartment burglarized.

“It’s very disturbing. I mean, it hurts every day, but I try to keep going,” Reeves said.

In 2013, police presented suspects to the district attorney who said there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute. The case was turned over to cold case detectives who re-examined it in 2014 and again in 2019 to no avail.

“I feel as though they can call and tell me they have three suspects, and they have clues, but they’re not trying to charge anyone that they need an actual shooter,” Reeves said. “It’s very disturbing.”

In June of 2012, police pulled over a Dodge suspected in a robbery that also matched the description of a vehicle possibly connected to Murphy’s death. The driver was taken in for questioning but never charged.

Now, 10 years later, Murphy’s mom is begging for the public to step in and help fill the gaps.

“I wish someone would find it in their heart to come forward because if it was some of their family, they would want answers as well,” Reeves explained.

If you have any information in this case, tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. Tips may also qualify for a cash reward.