‘I have no peace’: Family of murdered Murfreesboro man begs for answers 5 months later

For the McCullough family, the last five months have been some of the most difficult of their lives.

Martarias “Bubba” McCullough, their 30-year-old son had his life taken last year as he was walking into his girlfriend’s Antioch apartment by a killer who remains unknown.

“He was loved by so many. He had a big personality,” Bubba McCullough’s mother said. “[There] wasn’t nothing he wouldn’t do for anybody.”

Bubba was shot October 8, 2020, just before 8:30 p.m.

“My wife called me hooping and hollering and going on and said ‘Bubba had been shot’. And so, to myself I said c’an’t be because we were just together about two hours before,’” Bubba McCullough’s father said.

His mother and father did not want to be identified out of fear of retaliation. They feel their son’s murder might have been a case of mistaken identity.

“I think they were looking for somebody else and made a mistake and I don’t want the killer to run around free,” his father said. “If somebody knows anything, then I wish they would speak up for Martarias.”

Bubba was walking into his girlfriend’s home at the Weatherly Ridge Apartments with food for their daughter when Metro police said he was ambushed.

“He called his girlfriend and told her open the door because his hands were full. And she telling me that she opened the door and she went three steps and heard gunfire,” his father said. “And she looked out the window, she seen my son laying on the ground. He never did make it to the house.”

Now, Bubba’s 2-year-old daughter is forced to grow up without her father and his parents without their son.

“I thought my son and my daughter [would] be the ones to burry me, instead of me burying my son. That’s why I want justice for my son.” Bubba’s father

Bubba’s parents beg for anyone with any information to come forward so his killer can’t do this to someone else.

“What gets me through these days and nights [is] God, calling up on him, that’s what gets me through it. But I have no peace, I have no peace,” Bubba’s mother said. “I want closure, that’s what I need. We all need it. We need closure. If we get that closure, then we get justice for Bubba. And, things will get better for us. For right now, we need closure.”

Bubba’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Bubba’s killer. That’s in addition to a $1,000 cash reward being offered by Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

