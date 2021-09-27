Family to offer $20,000 reward for answers in 2016 Ryan Trent cold case

Ahead of the fifth anniversary of the murder of Ryan Trent, his family is nearly doubling the reward for information leading to his killer.

On Tuesday, Trent’s family will raise the $11,000 reward to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of his killer.

“We’re trying to do anything we can to find who murdered Ryan,” his mother, Sharon Trent said.

On September 28, 2016, emergency crews responded to a car crash on Ellington Parkway near Briley Parkway where they found the 29-year-old dead in his white Chevrolet pickup truck. Although his injuries appeared to be from the crash, an autopsy discovered a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

In addition to the $20,000 reward, the family also plans to run a billboard on James Robertson Parkway asking the public for any information in their son’s case.

“It would mean the world to us. It would mean everything. Maybe we can get some closure on knowing who killed him, why they did it, it would just mean the world to us to find that out.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.