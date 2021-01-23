Family of Cookeville couple doubles reward years after pair’s disappearance

Nearly three years after the disappearance of Kristie Wilson, any hope of finding her alive has faded for her sister, Kimberly Rediker.

The night of May 9, 2018, Rediker said the 39-year-old Cookeville woman was at their aunt’s house in Monterey, when she was picked up by her longtime boyfriend, Henry Wilson. The couple stopped at a nearby BP station for gas and cigarettes and that was the last known sighting of the pair – who share the same last name but were not married.

The family went on to file a missing person’s report in Putnam County, according to Kristie’s cousin, Bridget Murphy.

Kristie and Henry Wilson (Photo provided by family)

“They said, ‘well, it’s only been two days, they’re adults; they’re probably just on a trip somewhere,'” Murphy explained. “Her car wouldn’t have got them anywhere. First of all, they only had the one vehicle between them. Second of all, they had no debit card; they had no means to travel.”

On September 28, 2018, four months after the couple’s disappearance, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation revealed Kristie’s Nissan Sentra had been found down an embankment in Fentress County. It was discovered approximately 30 miles away from her last known location in Monterey. Kristie and Henry Wilson were not inside the vehicle.

Amid the years-long search for the Cookeville couple, Rediker and Murphy created a Facebook page, “Help Find Kristie Wilson and Henry Wilson” to field information from the public.

“It’s slowed down some, but every night that I go to bed, I have at least 20 to 40 messages on my Facebook regarding the situation,” Rediker said.

Henry and Kristie Wilson (Photo provided by family)

Rediker and Murphy said they have received multiple tips that the couple was murdered, with callers providing a specific location; however, the agencies involved in the investigation have never confirmed or denied if they believe the two are deceased.

A $5,000 reward was initially offered by Rediker and Murphy for information leading to Kristie Wilson’s whereabouts, but they doubled that reward to $10,000 in January 2021.

“People need to keep in mind that Kristie would do anything for anybody and they need to do the same for her,” Rediker pleaded.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Kristie and Henry Wilson should contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.