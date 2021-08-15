Family begs for information 12 years after man found shot in Dickson County

This week marked 12 years since Franklin “Scotty” Brown was found shot and killed on the side of Lee Brown Road in Dickson County.

The 33-year-old left behind two children, his parents and two siblings, including his sister Cheryl Brown.

“I never would imagine that someone would take his life,” Cheryl Brown said. “Scotty was someone who would literally do anything for you – give you the shirt off his back. He always pretty much [was] friendly with a lot of people. And, I don’t know if that’s why this happened. Maybe he just got around the wrong people who didn’t really know him.”

Brown’s truck was discovered by a mailman in August of 2009 near the Hickman County line.

At one point a man in the area reported seeing two cars leaving a driveway at a high rate of speed.

But, it’s not known if that was related to Brown’s death.

With not much to go on beyond that, family asks someone in the area to be brave enough to step up with any information they have.

“All in all, at the end of the day, you need to just do what your heart tells you to. And, I don’t understand how anybody in that area could just be so closed-mouthed, because I know there were some other people that I think had seen some things, but I think have passed away since then,” Cheryl Brown said.

Although 12 years has gone, for Brown’s family, time has not healed them.

“It’s been rough on all of us. I mean, you’ve got to go on. Life goes on. You know, even I have children that have grown up, and they know all about it. So, even if I’m not here or my parents aren’t here, I hope they all take on the fight to do what’s right,” Cheryl Brown said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.