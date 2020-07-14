Execution-style murder of Clarksville couple remains a mystery 10 years later

An execution-style murder of an elderly couple has many searching for answers more than ten years after the horrific crime.

“Whoever did it must have some kind of regret. If they’ve got a conscious it must be bothering them,” Daniel Champagne said.

Champagne was a long-time neighbor of William and Ina Campbell. “I was basically like a son to them. They were my second mom and dad.”

The couple, in their 80’s, was brutally murdered inside their Clarksville home on Jackson Road on January 29, 2010.

Champagne was the person who called 911 after making the horrific discovery. “The house was ransacked. The drawers were torn out and the kitchen cabinets were all open,” he recalled.

The couple had been shot execution style in their beds.

The heinous act left Champagne in turmoil. “How could somebody do something like that and walk away and never think about it?”

A decade later, detectives are still trying to find answers to bring closure to this unsolved murder.

Clarksville police sergeant Timothy Finley has worked the case. “Somebody took the lives of an 83-year-old and an 81-year-old person. They didn’t have the right to do that.”

Sgt. Finley believes the killer is someone who knew the Campbells. “Neighbors said that the dogs would’ve barked if a stranger came in and woke Mr. Campbell up.”

At one time the couple’s adopted son was a person of interest.

“He stood to gain financially from this so of course, he would still be looked at but whether he actually did it or not remains to be seen,” said Sgt. Finley.

Now investigators need a fresh clue that can lead them to the killer.

“Somebody might’ve seen something or heard something back on that day in 2010,” added Sgt. Finley.

He said no detail is too small to bring justice to this couple.

If you have any information about the deaths of William and Ina Campbell, call Clarksville Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477. You can remain anonymous or qualify for a cash reward.