Detective: ‘No snitching culture’ preventing arrest in Nashville mother’s murder

The night of February 17, 2014, several people along Vanderhorst Drive in North Nashville reported hearing arguing followed by gunshots.

When Metro police arrived, they said they found a 23-year-old woman, identified as Shavonda Hodge, critically wounded near to a dumpster outside of the Phyllis Wheatley Homes. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died.

Six years later, no suspects have been named and no arrests have been made.

“She had so many friends and so many people around, but no one can come forward and tell what happened? We think if we just keep on, somebody will get tired and tell,” Hodge’s aunt, Shelita Wells told News 2 in 2017.

Since the search began for Hodge’s killer, detectives have said witnesses are not cooperating because of a “no snitching” culture, preventing people from providing information to police.

“I have had a real hard time getting people to come forward,” Detective Andrew Davis with the Metro Nashville Police Department said. “They need to do what’s right and tell us so we can get justice for Shavonda.”

Anyone with information on Hodge’s death is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is digging deeper into Tennessee’s most notorious unsolved cases.