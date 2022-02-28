NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville woman is pushing for answers after her mom vanished almost 30 years ago.



Pamela Jean Mitchell was last seen at the Krystal on West Trinity Lane on August 19, 1992. The then 30-year-old hasn’t been seen since.

“I was nine when she disappeared,” said Ashley Neal, Mitchell’s daughter.

Neal said she went to camp that summer and never saw her mom again.

“I know somebody knows something. It’s not possible that she vanished into thin air,” said Neal. “Somebody knows.”

Metro Police said Mitchell was last seen getting into an unidentified man’s car. Neal admits her mom had fallen into drugs and prostitution but said she was human and dearly loved by her family.

“She was a good person and just got into the wrong stuff,” Neal said. “She is a human being just like the rest of us and we all matter to somebody. She mattered to us… to a lot of people.”

Neal said she wants closure, so she and her family can heal. She hopes anyone with information on her mom’s disappearance will contact police.

“My grandmother had to die without ever knowing what happened to her and I don’t want to do the same,” said Neal. “I don’t wanna die without knowing what happened to my mom.”

Neal would have turned 60 this month.