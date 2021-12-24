NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For parents, siblings, and children, a half-decade without answers is an anniversary they never hoped to see.

The year 2021 marked five years since the death of several Metro cold case victims.

Jason Sparks remembered his brother, Christopher, who was shot and killed by driving back to work in 2016.

“If I could find whoever did this, I don’t want revenge, I don’t want them to suffer. I just want them taken away so that they can’t hurt somebody else,” Jason said.

On September 28, 2016, Christopher had gone home on his lunch break to take his dog out. While heading back to his office in Metro Center he was shot on Ed Temple Boulevard. Police believe Christopher got into an argument with someone in a silver Impala who shot into his car.

That same day, another roadside murder was committed on Ellington Parkway near Briley Parkway involving 29-year-old Ryan Trent.

“It’s been difficult, it doesn’t seem like five years,” father Glenn Trent recalled.

This year, Tent’s parents raised their reward to $20,000 hoping for a break in the case. Their son was shot in the back of the head while driving home from work. At first glance, it appeared to be a traffic accident.

“The public, we need your help. Anyone that knows anything please come forward,” Glenn Trent pleaded.

The same plea comes from Carol Carlson, the mother of Teresa Carlson. The model and aspiring songwriter’s body was found decomposed in a creek bed on Sunny Meade Drive in East Nashville.

“Teresa would never lay down in a creek and give up and so neither will we,” Carol Carlson said.

Another cold case hitting the five-year mark involves Wanda Walker who disappeared after she failed to show up for work at a Franklin Pike Dollar General store. Metro police found her car near Wade Avenue, but no sign of Walker.

“I believe that Wanda Faye Walker was likely killed, and I believe that there are members in our community who have information,” said Detective Matt Filter, lead detective of the MNPD Homicide Cold Case Unit.

As these families live through another holiday without answers, anyone with information on these cases is asked to call Nashville CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Tips can stay anonymous and can even lead to a cash reward.