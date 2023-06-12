NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On June 12, 2000, Mayme Hart Johnson’s son woke up early in the morning and discovered she was no longer at the West Nashville apartment they shared.

That was 23 years ago, and still, there have been no signs as to what may have happened to the then 85-year-old woman. When Johnson’s son, Sam, first woke up at 6:30 a.m. that day, Metro Nashville police said he did not find it that unusual when he realized she wasn’t home.

Mayme Johnson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

He told authorities she occasionally left the apartment on Bosley Springs Road around that time. However, Sam became concerned when she still hadn’t returned by lunchtime. A maintenance employee recalled seeing Johnson around 6:30 a.m. that same day, but police said she was never heard from again.

At the time, it is believed that Johnson may have been in the early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease, a type of dementia that affects the parts of the brain that control thought, memory and language.

According to documents in the Tennessee State Library and Archives, Johnson was a teacher, home demonstration agent and local historian. A collection of her research notes pertaining to the history of Tennessee churches can still be found in the state archives.

Johnson used that research to publish a book called “A Treasury of Tennessee Churches” in 1986. It is unlikely that she would still be alive today at 108 years old, but investigators are continuing to look for answers in her disappearance.

She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and pink pants. At the time, Johnson was 5’5″ tall, weighed about 120 pounds and had gray and white hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s disappearance is asked to contact the Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600. You can also call the police department’s Crime Stoppers Division at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463).