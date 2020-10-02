2007 shooting death of South Nashville security worker remains unsolved

Known at the time as Bavaria Apartments, the complex on Packard Drive now called Mallards Landing was the scene of a fatal shooting on Aug. 21, 2007.

David Martin returned to the apartment complex around 11:30 p.m. that night after picking up a pizza. The 26-year-old’s family said he was approached by a man in a hooded sweatshirt who asked to use his cell phone.

When Martin entered his apartment to put down the pizza, the man reportedly pushed his way in, pulled a gun and robbed Martin, along with two other people inside.

“They emptied their pockets and combined they came up with about $7,” Martin’s father Chris told News 2. “The guy took the seven bucks and exited.”

Martin attempted to confront the robber, grabbing a gun he had recently purchased for protection.

“He opened the door with the gun and the guy was standing outside the door and just got him,” Martin’s mother, JoAnne said.

“David’s murder, the likelihood of it being solved ended probably within the first few hours,” Chris added.

Martin’s sister, Kate Reynolds said the 26-year-old had adopted a pit bull because he did not feel safe. He then went on to patrol the complex with the pup, acting as a security guard, in exchange for a discount on rent, according to Reynolds.

“He got to know a lot of neighbors because they saw him out patrolling with his dog,” Reynolds said. “The day that he got murdered was the same day that he had to put his dog down.”

“It’s possible that one of these people that saw him walking around with his dog thought he had money and wanted to murder him,” Reynolds added. “The first night he didn’t have his dog for protection is the first night that someone had robbed him.”

Martin was 26 at the time of his death. He was adopted by his parents at the age of 13, when he was a student in JoAnne’s class.

An accomplished athlete, Martin was working in restaurant management.

“He wanted to own his own restaurant one day, and after he died, customers wrote me and told me how much he meant to them,” JoAnne explained.

“There’s at least a handful of people out there that know and someone has gotten away with murder,” Reynolds said.

Anyone with information on the death of David Martin is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

