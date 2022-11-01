MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Terrell Ray went out to celebrate his 30th birthday on August 1, 2019. The next morning, around 3 a.m., he went to his girlfriend’s condo in Murfreesboro, but after getting out of the car, he never made it to the door.

“He was getting ready to go out and he kissed me on the cheek and said he loved me and that was the last time I seen him,” his mother Trina Anderson recalled. “They shot him in the back three times and took his keys and took his car.”

His car was found parked roughly 40 miles away on 43rd Avenue North in Nashville. But detectives couldn’t find the key or the person who drove the car there.

“Somebody knows something, you know. These streets talk too much for nobody not to know anything,” Anderson said.

The reward for information is up to $11,000, with $10,000 coming from Governor Bill Lee and the remaining $1,000 from Rutherford County Crime Stoppers.

“This could just be another cold case for them, and they didn’t have to do what they’ve done. I know that’s their job, but I appreciate what they have done,” Anderson said.

Anderson, who is also a veteran, said her son did not deserve to die. He held a steady job, volunteered at church, and worked hard to raise his then 10-year-old daughter.

She said anyone with information on her son’s death wouldn’t only get an $11,000 reward, but they would also be giving her family great peace.

“[I] just wish they would put their selves in our shoes and realize that we need some type of a resolution,” Anderson said. “You were man or woman enough to take his life, be man or woman enough to accept the consequences. It’s going to be revealed, I do believe that.”

If you have any information on Terrell Ray’s death you can contact Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-STOP. You can also contact Detective Julie Cox at (629) 201-5514.