Preventing Suicide during the Pandemic

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH CARING STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) From 2010 to 2019, the Utah County Sherriff’s Department investigated an average of twelve suicides. 2020 was a different story.

Sargent Spencer Cannon talked with me about the startling statistics; “In 2020 we investigated 32 suicides. The magnitude of that tragedy can’t be overstated. We haven’t done a scientific study on the numbers I just sighted but you have to think from going from 12 per year to 32 in one year is significant. And it certainly has to be connected somehow to the pandemic that we are all enduring.”

What can be done? Sargent Cannon has some good advice.

“One of the things that people are afraid to do is when they see somebody who says something, they say oh they aren’t serious, they’re just joking. They wouldn’t really do that. I’ve known this person for years. They would never do that. But if you suspect something, ask people. You’d be amazed as how disarming it is to ask a person, “are you considering hurting yourself.” Look them in the eye and ask them. When I have done that myself with people that seemed emotional or upset about something. And I ask them “are you considering hurting yourself? Do you have a plan? Have you made plans to do this? Do you have a method that you are thinking about to take this action?” You can almost see the weight come off their shoulders in almost all situations because they realize that somebody understands what you are going through, or at least wants to understand what you are going through and do something to help.”

If you, or someone you know is thinking about suicide go to LiveOnUtah.org or call the Utah Crisis Hotline 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Spencer’s closing statement was haunting; “It’s been a real tragedy to see that many people who have thought they had no other option.”

NOTE: This is an excerpt for an extend Jessop's Journal interview with Sergeant Spencer Cannon.

