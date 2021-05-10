“I’ve got a guy” – Supporting small businesses in your community

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – Salt Lake City, Utah) Did you know that ninety-nine percent of businesses in the U.S. are classified as “small business”? Small business is the fabric of the U.S. economy. According to the Small Business Administration, there are over 30 million small businesses, employing nearly half of all Americans.

Jeff Lyman told me about his father who was an ophthalmologist; “He had a single office. He came into work every day and saw patients. As a small business owner, he had to wear so many different hats and I saw the challenge of that.”

Jeff is the Chief Product Officer for a Utah-based company called Weave, that is passionate about helping small businesses.

“They take incredible care of their customers. They provide a local, personalized service. There often serving their neighbors, their friends, the people in their community that they have a personal connection with. They employ local people. As that money goes back into the economy is cycles back and helps to grow community;” he said.

Traditionally business owners are great and providing their product or service, but the backend can be a challenge. They have to buy different software to deal with things like phone systems, text messaging, scheduling, and payments. Weave has come up with software integration “in the cloud” as a solution.

Jeff put it simply; “You buy those all as separate things, deal with ten separate logins and ten separate bills, blah. What we do is literally weave those things together, so they operate as one cohesive.”

This Lehi company’s technology is making life easier for small business owners like dentist, veterinarians, mechanics, hair stylist and more.

I asked Jeff to give me an example of a demo. He got animated and explained; “A demo is a really cool experience. Because our solution experts are able to jump on the phone with you and understand all the dynamics about your business. What are your needs that you need to have solved? And then we’ll walk you through a visual walkthrough of what your business would be like if you ran in on Weave.”

What motivates Jeff and the folks at Weave?

He grinned and told me; “Tools like this give small business an incredible fighting chance. To actually have as modern or more so of tools and technology to serve their business specifically, but not lose the thing that make small business special which is the personal touch. The ‘I got a guy.’”

I think you’ll agree it’s good to “know a guy.”

FYI – Weave is presenting a free online Business Growth Summit. Here is the LINK.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com, www.YouTube.com/dougjessop , www.Facebook.com/dougjessopnews, www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and www.Twitter.com/dougjessopnews

A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets, who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories. Your feedback is always welcome at DJessop@abc4.com

The news is filled with all kinds of stories of tragedy. I believe that there is still good in the world. You, your friends, and your neighbors can make a difference by looking for the good. That’s a big reason why I do the stories I do including extended Jessop’s Journal interviews at www.abc4.com/journal . You can see my positive business profiles called “Utah Success Stories” every Sunday in the ABC4 News at 10 p.m. or online at www.ABC4.com/Success.

With another Utah Success Story, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

This story contains sponsored content.